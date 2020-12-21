Texas Capitol to re-open in the new year

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that the Texas Capitol will re-open on January 4th, 2021.

The governor made the announcement with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and State House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

In hopes of keeping visitors, lawmakers, and staff safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety protocols have been put in place at the Capitol, according to Gov. Abbott’s office.

Discussion is still underway on how to safely conduct business in the Texas House and Senate.

Each chamber will vote upon their respective rules and protocols at the start of the legislative session. That will be from January 12th, 2021 until May 31st, 2021.

As of Sunday, Dec. 20th, Texas had reported more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. More than 25,000 Texans have died. Every county in the state has had at least one case.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the number of cases has been steadily climbing in the state since October.