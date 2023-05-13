LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral)- One person was killed early this morning when a possible tornado touched down here.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez confirmed to ValleyCentral that one man died. Emergency management in Laguna Heights reports 10 people were also injured and that there is significant property damage throughout the community.

Based on radar estimation this potential tornado occurred at approximately 4:01 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Cameron County Emergency Manager Tom Hushen said they are going building to building searching for victims in the area of Highway 100 (East Ocean Boulevard) and Van Buren.

He told ValleyCentral this morning many people were injured by the overnight storm.

Catherine Valdez drove to Laguna Heights this morning to pick up her brother who’s home was destroyed by the tornado.

“It looks like a war zone. My brother’s window blew in and hit him in the face, he is pretty shook up and his dog was so shaken as well. I cannot believe this happened. He has lost everything, his home, his belongings, but thank God he is alive,” Valdez told ValleyCentral.

She’s asking other residents to avoid the area because everything is destroyed.

“Tell them to be very careful. It was 5:00 am when I picked up my brother. Debris and power lines down everywhere. I almost drove through a half way down power line.”

Photos on Facebook show home after home destroyed or badly damaged. Some homes have no roofs, elsewhere cars are badly damaged and trees are uprooted.

A Laguna Heights home is badly damaged by a tornado that hit the community early Saturday morning. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

The National Weather Service has a team on site and they will determine if in fact a tornado touched down.

The heaviest rainfall has now moved well south and east of the Valley. Light rain with isolated areas of moderate rain still lingers. All flood advisories have expired. There will be a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding for later this afternoon and tonight.

The NWS says there is no flooding occuring on the Rio Grande and they do not expect any to happen. River level observations were taken in Rio Grande City, south of San Benito and Brownsville.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as we receive new details.

Stay up to date with this and any other storm related information by downloading our Valley Storm Team app.