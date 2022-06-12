COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (KXAN) — At least seven Texas residents were among the 31 members of Patriot Front, an avowed white supremacist and fascist group, arrested in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, over the weekend, charged with conspiracy to riot at a LGBTQ+ Pride event.

Authorities say they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

“They came to riot downtown,” said Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White at a news conference following the arrests.

According to records from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, seven men arrested that day and charged with criminal conspiracy have residences in Texas.

Those Texans include Josiah Daniel Buster, Connor Patrick Moran, Kieran Padraig Morris, Thomas Ryan Rousseau, Steven Derrick Tucker, Graham Jones Whitsom and Robert Benjamin Whitted.

Rousseau’s booking information matches the same name and age of the man who founded a Patriot Front chapter near Dallas.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says Rousseau was also involved in the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It’s not yet confirmed if it is the same person, though.