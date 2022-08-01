CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Families, caregivers, teachers, and students are all looking for ways to get the supplies they need for this school year.

FOX 44 has created a list of events here in Central Texas that will help your child get ready to go back to school inexpensively:

Belton Church of Christ

Belton Church of Christ is hosting their first annual back to school fair! Free haircuts, free sports physicals, free backpacks, and supplies. Registration is not required but encouraged to help accommodate everyone. Registration not required for school supply pick up.

When: Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Copperas Cove ISD

CCISD’s 7th Annual Stuff the Bus event will be held at Walmart in partnership with Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans. They will collect school supplies that are distributed by Communities in Schools campus liaisons to our students in-need! Junior high and high school dance groups and cheerleaders will perform along with singers, musicians, gymnasts, martial artists, and more! Help ensure our students have the supplies they need to be successful!

When: Friday August 5, & Saturday August 6, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday August 7, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Harker Heights Police Department

The Harker Height Police department’s Healthy Homes Division will be collecting backpacks and school supplies for families in the community. The goal is to prepare the backpacks as “ready-to-go” by August 12th, 2021. Drop off will be at the Harker Heights Police Department located at 402 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. For any questions call 254-953-5429.

When: August 12

Killeen Branch NAACP Back to School Rally

The Killeen Branch NAACP, H-E-B, Colgate and its Community Partners are holding a Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4201 Zephyr Road in Killeen.

Temple – The Winner’s Circle

The Winner’s Circle partners with A New Day Fellowship Church to bring you backpacks and school supplies.

You can join the Winner’s Circle Temple for a fun family filled day full of prizes contests, food, entertainment, and and much more! First 25 kids get a FREE Graphic t-shirt! First 50 kids get entered into $1,000 raffle! Any student attendee can get a FREE backpack filled with essential school supplies! Enjoy live entertainment, free school physicals, free hearing, vision tests, and much more!

When: August 13, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Waco ISD

Waco ISD’s annual Family Fest event is coming up at both Waco High School and University High School. Mark your calendars!

When: August 6 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Waco Police Department