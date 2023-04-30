AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration said it was made aware of a skydiving accident that occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Fentress, Texas, which is about 20 minutes outside of San Marcos.

The FAA said it would investigate the packing of the main and reserve parachutes, and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.

Skydive Spaceland San Marcos, a skydiving center in Caldwell County, released a statement surrounding the incident.

The skydiving center said a 31-year-old licensed, experienced skydiver died while skydiving over Fentress, Texas. According to the center, the skydiver, who had been licensed to skydive solo for at least four years and had done several successful skydives at this location previously, was wearing their own parachute system for a self-supervised skydive when the incident occurred.

“The investigation is ongoing, but early indications are that the primary parachute malfunctioned and the backup parachute was used. However, the skydiver did not survive the landing despite immediate medical attention,” Skydive Spaceland said.

According to a release from the skydiving center, the equipment used was appropriately sized, in good repair and maintained properly by the standards of the FAA. The weather was not a factor, according to the center.

The identity of the skydiver who died has not yet been released. Family members were being contacted, according to Skydive Spaceland.

“The skydiving community is small and any loss is felt deeply throughout the sport. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and the many friends who shared the skies throughout the years,” Skydive Spaceland said.