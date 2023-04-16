AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said no explosive devices were found at the Texas State Capitol after an earlier bomb threat evacuated the grounds Sunday afternoon.

Texas DPS sent an alert obtained by KXAN shortly after 4 p.m. that said Austin Police Department received a 911 call from an unknown person. The caller said there was a pipe bomb at the Capitol.

DPS troopers and bomb-sniffing dogs searched the grounds to determine there was no explosive found. DPS said an all-clear was given at 7:23 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety evacuated the Texas Capitol building after a bomb threat Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

DPS said its Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.