QUANTICO, Virginia (FOX 44) – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in an accident in August resulting in the death of a Fort Hood Soldier.

Investigators are looking for a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan model Acura TL. The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle may have already been repaired.

On Aug. 13, Sgt. Jesse Cruz died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident after leaving Joker’s Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas. Cruz, from Fort Hood, Texas, was heading north on Clear Creek Road.

Just before the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive, Cruz lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road and struck by a passing vehicle which fled the scene.

The Central Texas Field Office is working jointly with the Killeen Police Department on this case. Any persons having information regarding this incident should contact the Army CID Central Texas Field Office at (254) 319-0718, crime stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or online at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

No additional information of this incident is being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.