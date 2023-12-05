AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a homicide and two separate shootings involving an Austin Independent School District officer and an Austin police officer, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to KXAN.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., APD said a police officer was shot in southwest Austin. APD is expected to hold a media briefing.

Law enforcement sources tell KXAN the suspect in the southwest Austin shooting is the same person who is accused of killing two people on Shadywood Drive in south Austin and shooting an Austin Independent School District officer at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning.

The school district’s police chief said the AISD officer was expected to be released from the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Details surrounding Tuesday night’s shooting in southwest Austin were not immediately available. A KXAN crew on the scene reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Austral Loop in the Circle C community near La Crosse Avenue and MoPac Expressway.

One law enforcement source told KXAN the officer shot in southwest Austin suffered non-life threatening injuries.

KXAN is working to learn more about the suspect.

Austin ISD officer shot at Northeast ECHS

AISD Police Chief Wayne Sneed said the sergeant who was shot is responsible for several campuses and went on his daily check of Northeast Early College High School Tuesday. At about 10:40 a.m., he called out to report he was taking on gunfire from someone and had been hit in the leg.

At about 10:43 a.m., a school resource officer from the campus arrived to provide backup and assisted the injured sergeant.

The campus went into lockdown at 10:46 a.m.. About a minute later, APD and other agencies began arriving. Sneed said at least 15 agencies in total responded. The high school, which is near U.S. Highway 290, did a controlled release of its students due to the ongoing investigation, according to the district.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Tuesday afternoon sharing his reaction to the officer being shot in the line of duty.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Austin ISD police officer who was shot near Northeast Early College High School today,” Abbott said. “Our ISD police officers play a critical role on keeping Texas students and school faculty safe. The State of Texas is offering all available resources to local law enforcement partners who are working to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer’s swift recovery and the entire Northeast Early College High School community.”

APD investigating homicide in south Austin

Around noon Tuesday, APD said it was investigating a homicide on Shadywood Drive, which is in the area east of South First Street and south of West William Cannon Drive.

Officers said they found a man and a woman with “obvious signs of trauma to their body,” APD Sgt. Destiny Silva said during a media briefing.

According to police, one victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

According to police, this is the 67th and 68th homicide in Austin.