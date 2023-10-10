Austin (FOX 44/KWKT) — We now know the names of the people who will examine how to advance nuclear power safely in Texas.

Right now, Texas has two nuclear plants. The Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant is in Glen Rose, about forty miles southwest of Fort Worth. The South Texas Project is in Bay city, ninety miles southwest of Houston.

Gov. Greg Abbott established the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group on August 16th, 2023. It will operate under the guidance of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty.

The members are:

Dillon Allen , Senior Manager of Advanced Nuclear Development, Entergy

, Senior Manager of Advanced Nuclear Development, Entergy Chrissy Borskey , Senior Executive Director, Government Affairs and Policy, GE Vernova/GE Hitachi

, Senior Executive Director, Government Affairs and Policy, GE Vernova/GE Hitachi Bret Colby , Principal, Nuclear Oversight, CPS Energy

, Principal, Nuclear Oversight, CPS Energy Ryan Duncan , Director of Government Relations, Last Energy

, Director of Government Relations, Last Energy Derek Haas , Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Texas at Austin

, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Texas at Austin Maynard Holt , CEO, Veriten

, CEO, Veriten Mike Kotara , President, Zachry Sustainability Solutions

, President, Zachry Sustainability Solutions Stephanie Matthews , Executive Vice President, Texas Association of Business

, Executive Vice President, Texas Association of Business Sean McDeavitt , Associate Vice Chancellor, National Laboratories Office, Texas A&M University

, Associate Vice Chancellor, National Laboratories Office, Texas A&M University Andy Meyers , Ft. Bend County Commissioner

, Ft. Bend County Commissioner Andy Nguyen , Director of Wholesale Market Development, Constellation

, Director of Wholesale Market Development, Constellation Preeti Patel , Associate Commercial Director, Dow

, Associate Commercial Director, Dow Benjamin Reinke , Vice President of Global Business Development, X-Energy

, Vice President of Global Business Development, X-Energy Doug Robison , CEO, Natura

, CEO, Natura Clayton Scott , Executive Vice President of Business Development, Pearl/NuScale

, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Pearl/NuScale Jim Stanway , Senior Strategist, Samsung

, Senior Strategist, Samsung Pablo Vegas, CEO, Electric Reliability Council of Texas

They will work with experts in the field of nuclear energy development, deployment, and distribution. The goal is to evaluate ways that nuclear reactors can provide power to Texas in a safe and reliable matter.

The group will study state and federal regulatory impediments to growth, safety advancements, financial incentives, and the impact on the Texas electric market.

The group must report its findings to Gov. Abbott by December 1, 2024.