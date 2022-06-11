WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department has put words into action. Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian unveiled the department’s Violent Crime Strategic Communication Plan Tuesday. The police department held an event to put that plan in to action Saturday, ultimately reducing crime.

The Community Opportunity Event is all about creating opportunities for members in the community to engage with one another while equipping them with tools and resources.

Chief Victorian wants to make sure everyone is connected with the resources they need to have a successful life and refrain from turning to crime.

“There are so many resources in the City of Waco,” Chief Victorian said. “If we partner and become a magnified force and be able to provide resources as a whole and be able to work together and not work in silos, I think that we could really make a difference.”

Chief Victorian says crime in the city is flat, but there has been an increase in murders.

Despite that, she says Waco is a safe city, and most of the violent crimes happening are interpersonal conflicts.

“Very seldom is it random, but our city is safe,” Chief Victorian said. “But we want to make sure that we provide those that need those resources to get out of that lifestyle.”

She says primarily, people just need to love on one another. They need to look at other perspectives, support one another, and ask tough questions.

“We tend to love people that are like us,” Chief Victorian said. “But we have to learn how to love people that are hard to love too. And when we start showing them that type of love, then I think everybody will be on the same page.”

One of the vendors was Prosper Waco’s Upskill Waco program. It helps people get jobs with family-sustaining wages.

“We want to make sure the Waco community at large are aware, number one, of the family sustaining jobs that are available within our community,” Dexter Hall of Prosper Waco said.

Also, Upskill Waco helps people gain necessary skills to maintain higher paying jobs.

“If you’re going to be able to cure violence within our community, it’s all about opportunities,” Hall said. “You have to be able to give people more and more opportunities to get away from the things that they’ve been involved in.”

This is the first event of its kind, but the police department says it hopes other organizations will step up to do things just like this.