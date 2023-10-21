TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade is once again taking center stage in the city of Tyler.

The Texas Rose Festival Parade tradition continues strong this year, with more than 100 parade participants, exuberant ballgowns and floats on display highlighting Tyler’s history as Rose Capital.

KETK NBC will broadcast the parade live on air, online and on our social media platforms– and for the first time this year, will also host a Spanish language broadcast available on KTPN.

Spectators for the parade will line the route, which goes from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street and ends at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

This year, the Rose Queen is Laura Bryan, a junior at Southern Methodist University and proud Tyler native. Her float will serve as the grand finale in the parade.

The theme for the 2023 Texas Rose Festival is “The Story of Film,” and Ladies in Waiting and Duchesses in the parade will wear dresses designed to highlight that theme, each representing a different film.

This story will host the parade livestream starting at 9 a.m.