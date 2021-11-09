WATCH: Official introduction of Joey McGuire as new football coach of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics introduced Joey McGuire in Lubbock as the next head football coach shortly after noon Tuesday.
“McGuire … has spent the previous five seasons helping build Baylor into a Big 12 title contender following a legendary career at Cedar Hill High School,” Texas Tech said on Monday.
“My daughter wouldn’t let me forget it if I didn’t start it this way,” McGuire said. “We’re gonna start this thing off right!”
“RAIDER!” he screamed. The crowd chanted back, “POWER!”
“Man, I been waiting all my life to do that!”
McGuire said he will die at Texas Tech.
