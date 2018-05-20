State of Texas: Republican candidates spar in District 21 race

In recent interviews with Matt McCall and Chip Roy, the candidates in the Republican runoff for the 21st Congressional District, the two explained their stances on President Trump’s leadership, limiting government and why they’re the better candidate for Republicans.

Both touched on their support of our current president, exhibiting varying levels of support.

McCall asserted that he completely supports Trump. Roy was less willing to give his unequivocal support. He did, however, stress the importance of giving the president room to lead.

When it comes to limiting government, the two both claim to be strict, constitutionalist conservatives.

McCall would give land back to the states and shut down the Department of Interior. He would also like to see the Department of Education taken away from the federal government.

Roy was less specific in his plans for limiting government, but detailed a more bottom-up approach. His first priority would be making sure that national defense is well-funded. He would like to see less money poured into foreign aid. Additionally, he would like control of Medicaid to be given to the states.

Both candidates firmly believe that they are the right candidate for District 21 and no punches were pulled in explaining why.

McCall called Roy “a career politician” and criticized him for taking large donations from Super PACs.

He described himself as “…the guy that’s actually from here, that wants to represent not only our Constitution and our values but our local interests.”

Conversely, Roy played into his political savvy saying, “When voters look they see a candidate who has a very strong, proven track record, whose been in the trenches fighting alongside conservatives they trust to represent them in Washington vs. somebody who doesn’t.”

Extended interview with Chip Roy

Extended interview with Matt McCall