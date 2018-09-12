Texas State Senator reflects on brush with death on 9/11

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — It seems most people know exactly what they were doing when they learned of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell will never forget. He was in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. when it was struck by a hijacked plane.

Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell, was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army when a hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He was inside. Birdwell underwent 39 surgeries during his recovery. Photo Courtesy: Office of Brian Birdwell

“The right engine of the aircraft really didn’t pass too far from me, as it’s being shredded and taking apart,” Birdwell, who was a lieutenant colonel in the Army at the time, recalled this week. “I am the only survivor in the ‘E ring‘ at the crash site.”

60 percent of his body was burned, he said. He underwent 39 surgeries and multiple skin grafts, spending months in the hospital. He earned a Purple Heart and the Legion of Merit. He retired from the Army in July 2004 and was elected to the state senate in 2010.

“I live with the scars on a daily basis but those scars also tell me of the great blessing that the Lord spared my life that day,” Birdwell said. “I really am doing pretty good for a guy that got run over by 757.”

Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell, was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army when a hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He was inside. Birdwell underwent 39 surgeries during his recovery. Photo Courtesy: Office of Brian Birdwell

His surgeons and current physicians have told him the trauma has shaved years off of his life.

“Ten, 12, 13, years realistically have been taken off of my life because of the baggage that I now have,” he explained. That baggage includes knowing that some of the people accused of plotting the deadly attacks have yet to stand trial.

“My frustration as a citizen and as a person that survived, not a crime, but an act of war, is that the five people sitting in Guantánamo that are still in pretrial motions receiving a constitutional protection that are reserved for citizens. That’s frustrating,” he stated.

“We are proving to our adversaries that we are not very serious about dealing with them as an enemy,” he added.

Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell (right) poses with his wife Mel (left), and President George W Bush. Birdwell was injured inside the Pentagon when a hijacked plane crashed into the building on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo Courtesy: Office of Brian Birdwell

Birdwell has tried to make the most of his experience by founding a non profit organization with his wife, Mel, aiming to support wounded service members and burn survivors. He said his past has helped shape his public service career.

“It helped expand your purview, beyond just the Department of Defense at the federal level, but to what’s the constitutional relationship between the states and the federal government,” he explained.

Birdwell said his latest goals, aside from working in Austin on behalf of his constituents, include spending more time with his new grandson, Elijah, who was born in January.

“I want to be a grandfather, teach my grandson to love his nation, love his state,” Birdwell shared.

“[My son] Matt was 12 [in 2001], now he’s 29, about to turn 30 next May. Doesn’t seem possible,” he said. My Chief of Staff, Anna, was in fifth grade I think when September 11 happened.”

“Time has flown by and it has crawled by simultaneously,” he said.

“Loving every minute of life The Lord has given me since 9:37 on the morning of September 11,” Birdwell said.