AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.

According to the Office of the Governor, these grants assist military communities across Texas which could be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the value of military installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.

This round of funding is in addition to $15.3 million in DEAAG grants announced earlier this year. Since 2015, Governor Abbott has awarded over $111 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:

City of Abilene: $300,000 for Security Sensor Installation at Dyess AFB

City of Corpus Christi: $1,611,159 for Wastewater Collection System Line and Manhole Replacement at NAS Corpus Christi

City of El Paso: $850,000 for Bert Williams – Iron Dust-Off Bypass at Fort Bliss

City of Fort Worth: $350,000 for Anti-Terrorism Protections Security System at NAS JRB Fort Worth

City of Killeen: $5,000,000 for Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant at Fort Hood

City of Kingsville: $1,700,000 for Kingsville Fire & Rescue Facility at NAS Kingsville

Tom Green County: $2,000,000 for Fire Station Conversion at Goodfellow AFB

Tom Green County: $1,295,400 for Expeditionary Readiness Training Center Expansion at Goodfellow AFB

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas.

The TMPC also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms – typically representing an installation in their community.