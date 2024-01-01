AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout 2023 many in Texas were able to accomplish new goals, and in the process, even broke some Guinness World Records.

As the year comes to an end, here are 15 world records that were made in Texas during 2023.

Largest collection of Care Bears memorabilia

On Jan. 23, Nicholas Cherrywood achieved the largest collection of Care Bears memorabilia.

At 1,234 items, Cherrywood’s collection in Dallas, Texas, is comprised of Care Bear books, DVDs, clothing and stationery. The collection also includes multiple versions of the classic teddy bears.

Farthest basketball shot made backwards

On Jan. 29, Jeremy Ware accomplished the farthest basketball shot made backwards at 85 feet 5 inches. The famous shot was achieved in San Antonio, Texas.

“Jeremy was lucky enough to attempt this record in the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA,” Guinness said. “He was happy to have achieved this record in front of the Spurs mascot and cheerleaders who cheered him on.”

Most facial tissues pulled from the box in one minute

On Feb. 3, Alan Daigle achieved the most facial tissues pulled from the box in one minute at 189 tissues. The record was accomplished in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Daigle told Guinness he decided to attempt this record to say he was the best in the world at something at some point in his life.

Greatest height to shoot and catch an arrow

David Turnage attained the world record for the greatest height to shoot and catch an arrow April 6 in Spring, Texas.

To attempt this record, Turnage shot the arrow at a vertical angle and successfully caught it after it reached an altitude of 259 feet, according to Guinness.

Longest friendship bracelet

The longest friendship bracelet was created April 28 by Valley Creek Elementary School in McKinney, Texas. The bracelet measured 2,795 feet 9 inches.

“When we come together and work towards a common goal, we can achieve great things and set a positive example for all humanity,” students at the school told Guinness.

Fastest time to arrange a deck of playing cards

Arick Zachman achieved the record for the fastest time to arrange a deck of playing cards May 19 in Austin, Texas. The attempt took him 34.03 seconds.

Zachman told Guinness he trained daily for a month before attempting to break the record.

Most golf putts holed in one minute

On June 12, Garrett Hilbert achieved the most golf putts holed in one minute, which was 35.

According to Guinness, the record was made in Frisco, Texas, on the set of Dude Perfect at the PGA Frisco golf course.

Farthest distance to hit and catch a golf ball

Also on June 12, Tyler Toney achieved the farthest distance to hit and catch a golf ball. The record was for 101 feet 6.1 inches.

Guinness said the record was accomplished on the set of Dude Perfect in Frisco, Texas.

Largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors/drones

The largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors/drones was achieved in North Richland Hills, Texas, by Sky Elements Drone Shows on July 3. There were 796 drones used to break the record.

“The attempt took place as part of a US Independence Day celebration, with the aerial sentence reading ‘Happy 4th of July 2023,’” Guinness said.

Longest line of sleeping bags

The record for the longest line of sleeping bags is 1,203. It was achieved in Waco, Texas, on July 4 by Mar Magnusen, Kevin Davis, Sam Esparza, and Meagan Noranbrock.

“The record title was attempted to help homeless veterans in Texas,” Guinness said.

Most people making s’mores simultaneously

On July 22, the record for the most people making s’mores simultaneously was achieved. Guinness said 891 people participated in the event, which was hosted by Solo Stove in Grapevine, Texas.

“Participants toasted their marshmallows over hundreds of Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pits before assembling their s’mores,” Guinness said.

Longest underhand basketball shot blindfolded

On Aug. 14, Christopher Naebeck achieved the longest underhand basketball shot blindfolded at 42 feet 7 inches. The record was accomplished in McKinney, Texas.

Naebeck told Guinness he decided to attempt the record because he loves basketball and decided it would be a great personal achievement.

Guinness said Naebeck hoped the achievement would inspire others to believe in themselves and strive for the best.

Largest piñata (pinata)

The largest piñata measures 99 feet 10.4 inches high, 59 feet 1.1 inches long, and 20 feet 2.5 inches wide. The record was achieved Aug. 30 by CORN NUTS in San Antonio, Texas.

Most people shaking shaker bottles/cocktail shakers in a relay

On Oct. 21, the record for the most people shaking shaker bottles/cocktail shakers in a relay was achieved. At 355, Ice Shaker broke the record while in Southlake, Texas.

“Participants mixed RYSE cinnamon toast-flavored protein in their Ice Shaker bottles,” Guinness said.

Most balloons burst by a whip in one minute

The most balloons burst by a whip in one minute is 90. The record was made Nov. 12 by Adam Winrich in Todd Mission, Texas. Guinness said his goal was to burst more than one balloon per second.

Winrich previously held the record and wanted to reclaim it, according to Guinness.