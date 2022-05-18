GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock teen died Monday after jumping from the cliffs on Lake Georgetown over the weekend, police said.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the teenager was 16 years old.

They jumped from the cliffs Sunday, did not surface and were rescued by first responders.

The teen was then pronounced dead at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Round Rock Independent School District confirmed to KXAN on Wednesday the teen was a student at Stony Point High School.

A spokesperson for the district said the school has had crisis counseling teams available on campus all week for students.

There will be a memorial held in the teen’s memory on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Old Settlers Park.

There are three parks on Lake Georgetown: Cedar Breaks Park, Jim Hogg Park and Russell Park. All are operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.