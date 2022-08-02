DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if the Longhorns aren’t in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 top-prize-winning ticket from the Monday morning All or Nothing drawing was sold in the city of Austin. That ticket won the big prize by failing to match any of the 12 winning numbers (hence the name All or Nothing).

It was sold at Winners Corner Texas on Rockwood Lane in Austin, and the ticket was not a Quick Pick. From this drawing there were a total of nearly 6,800 winners in Texas, four of them won a secondary prize of $500.

In case you’re getting antsy for football (truth be told we all are) the Longhorns will be kicking off the season on September 3 at 7 p.m. against Louisiana Monroe.