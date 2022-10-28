FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army has awarded a $59 million contract to renovate three barracks buildings at Fort Hood.

The Department of the U.S. Army says these renovations will involve a complete “gut and rebuild” of the facilities. After interior demolition, the Army will build the barracks back to a “one plus one” configuration – where each Soldier has a private room with walk-in closet, and two Soldiers will share a kitchenette and bathroom in the same suite.

The renovations will include all new systems – including electric, plumbing, fire protection, and HVAC. The HVAC system will employ a modern, energy-efficient design which the Department says has proven to be very effective at keeping barracks healthy and mold-free by continuously cycling fresh air through the facility.

The Department says this is one of many projects the Army is working on at installations across the globe to provide Soldiers with high-quality, safe and secure housing. For fiscal years 2023-27, the Army has programmed almost $5 billion to renovate existing barracks and to construct new barracks for unaccompanied Soldiers. For fiscal years 2023-24, the Army’s Facility Investment Plans include $1.6 billion for more than 170 large, barracks-related projects for the Active Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard.