HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s only nine-years-old but already Lilibeth is trying to make a difference in Ukraine.

Lilibeth has been so upset for the children and animals in Ukraine, so she decided to make and sell bracelets to help. Find out more and how you can support this young girl’s mission as she joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE.

You can purchase a bracelet for $5, through her mom. Just click here. So far, Lilibeth has raised over $300 for Ukraine.

