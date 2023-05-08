AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke in Austin Monday morning about border security ahead of the expiration of Title 42, a COVID-era migration policy.

The governor held a press conference at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to “provide an update on Texas’ unprecedented efforts to respond to President Joe Biden’s ongoing border crisis,” a press release from his office stated.

KXAN’s Monica Madden was at the press conference and live-tweeted updates from Abbott as he was speaking.

The conference came as state leaders are bracing for a potential influx of migrants when Title 42 restrictions expire later this week.

Title 42 allows Border Patrol agents to expel migrants seeking asylum. It’s a public health policy with roots in preventing the spread of disease. Former President Donald Trump invoked the policy to deter migration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott said the Biden administration estimates around 13,000 people will come across the border illegally on a daily basis once Title 42 expires.

The governor announced that the state is creating the “Texas Tactical Border Force,” which will consist of specially trained Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to “hot spots” to intercept, repel and turn back migrants who try to enter the U.S. illegally. Abbott said this force will be deployed starting Monday.

Abbott said in a release the soldiers will join the “thousands already deployed as part of Operation Lone Star and serve on the new border force for targeted responses as the nation braces for an expected spike in illegal immigration.”

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing resources at the border, and we are deploying hundreds of troopers around the state, including enhanced tactical teams and field force operations teams, to hold the line,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “There are 29 places you can cross into the U.S. legally, and our job is to ensure we hold that line and keep those the only places these people can cross.”

According to the release, after the press conference, two units of hundreds of trained service members departed for the border to El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley. The release said the same operation is planned Tuesday, with two more elements of hundreds of soldiers deploying to the Rio Grande Valley.