AUSTIN (KXAN) – Governor Greg Abbott’s office opened nominations Thursday for the 2023 Star of Texas Awards.

According to the announcement from the governor’s office, the awards honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders and members of federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

The governor’s office says nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties.

“The annual Star of Texas Awards recognize the incredible sacrifices that our peace officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders make in service to our state and their fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott in Thursday’s announcement. “These awards honor the bravery and exemplarily leadership of these selfless individuals who were injured or killed in the line of duty. We are forever thankful for these unsung heroes who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our communities.”

According to the announcement, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1, 2003 and June 13, 2023 to be eligible for the 2023 award. Here’s a list of past award winners.

Nominations are due to the governor’s office by June 13. You can check the nomination form on the Governor’s Office website.