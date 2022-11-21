OVERTON, Texas (FOX 44 / KETK) – UPDATE: Five-year-old Zachariah Sutton, of Overton, has been found safe and appears to be unharmed, authorities report.

According to KETK, Sutton and Medlock were both found in Mitchell County by the Sheriff’s Office there. They were headed west on Interstate 20 – near Colorado City, Texas.

Smith County investigators are on their way to Mitchell County.

This comes after an Amber Alert was issued for Sutton at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. He was reported abducted out of the Overton, Texas area. He was last seen in the 23400 block of FM-838 in Overton at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Pamela Medlock. She is 5’6″, and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon-plaid jacket and khaki pants. The suspect vehicle has been identified as a green Jeep Wrangler – bearing an unknown Texas License Plate.

Zachariah Sutton (left), Pamela Medlock (middle) and a stock photo of the green Jeep Wrangler (right). (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

If you have any information on Medlock’s whereabouts, you can call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.