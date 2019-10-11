Alleged El Paso shooter arraigned

21-year-old Patrick Crusius has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

EL PASO, Texas – The man accused of opening fire in an El Paso Walmart and killing 22 people was arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect drove 11 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas, outside of Dallas, to El Paso on August 3.

According to an arrest affidavit, Crusius told police he was targeting Mexicans in the massacre.

Federal authorities say they are treating the shooting as domestic terrorism.

The district attorney in the case intends to seek the death penalty.