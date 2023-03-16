Royse City, TX (FOX 44/KWKT) – UPDATE: The missing two-year-old boy out of Royce City has been found safe, and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.

The Royce City Police Department made this announcement at 9:39 p.m. Thursday. After the Amber Alert was issued, an attorney working with the father, Daddy Sangbong, contacted the Royse City Police Department and agreed to turn Daddy in. The subjects came to the police department around 8 p.m. and Daddy was placed under arrest without incident. Jordan was not with his father at the time of the arrest.

At 9:15 p.m., a family member brought Jordan to the Royse City Police Department. Jordan has been turned over to Child Protective Services.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety originally issued an Amber Alert for Jordan on Thursday night. He was last seen in the 300 block of Mohan Drive in Royse City, which is near Dallas, on Wednesday.

Daddy Sangbong.

The Royse City Police Department believed Jordan was with 37-year-old Daddy Sangbong. He weighs 210 pounds and is 5’10”. The elder Sangbong was last seen wearing all black clothing.