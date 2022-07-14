COFFEE CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Coffee City Police said a baby that was abducted is in custody of Child Protective Services as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to FOX 44’s sister station KXAN, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Thursday for the infant, Ryder Williams. The Amber Alert was later cancelled.

Ryder Williams. (Courtesy: Coffee City Texas Police Department)

Authorities were looking for a woman and man – identified as 30-year-old Michelle Wolf and 36-year-old Ricky Williams – who they said “failed to surrender custody as the court ordered.”

Michelle Wolf (left) and Ricky Williams. (Courtesy: Coffee City Texas Police Department)

Coffee City Police Chief John Jay Portillo posted just after 10:30 p.m. the mother called the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and turned the baby over to authorities.

Coffee City is southwest of Tyler on the shore of Lake Palestine. Hunt County is 80 miles northeast of Coffee City.