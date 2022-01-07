SAN ANTONIO, Texas – UPDATE: The ongoing Amber Alert for three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was discontinued on Friday.

Texas Alerts posted the “Discontinued” alert on social media, and the Texas Department of Public Safety listed the case as “Discontinued.”

You can hear what the San Antonio Police Department had to say in its Facebook video below.

Below is the original text from this story:

An Amber Alert is still in effect for an abducted child out of the San Antonio area.

Three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio at 05:00 p.m. on December 20. She has brown eyes with brown hair, is 4’0″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.

If you know of Lina’s whereabouts, you can call (210) 207-7660 to report information to the San Antonio Police Department.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety