HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Center for the Missing has issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl on behalf of the Hitchcock Police Department.

Police are searching for 13-year-old Leanna Willis, who was last seen Friday, June 9 around 4 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bell Street in Hitchcock.

She was wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts, and slippers.

Witnesses said Leanna was getting into a silver four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black male, who appeared to be 40 to 50 years of age.

There is no other description of the male nor the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559.