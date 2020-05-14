Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old runaway

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old runaway.

Willow Sirmans possibly left her residence in the Grand Saline area with a friend and traveled to the Chandler and Brownsboro area. She has been missing since May 11, is blonde with blue eyes, is 3’0″ and weighs 75 pounds.

Deputies completed a missing persons or runaway report, and Sirmans was listed as a runaway in the Texas Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

Van Zandt County deputies reached out to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, who checked residences in Henderson County to find Sirmans. On Tuesday evening, an investigation gave no results.

People with information about Sirmans’ whereabouts should contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.

Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children