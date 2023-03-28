HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 6-month-old girl who was missing out of Houston.

Houston police said that they had located 6-month-old Summer Moore, along with her mother, 28-year-old Autumn Moore around 9:20 a.m. Both were found safe.

Summer Moore was last seen on March 27, at around 5:10 p.m., in the 7400 block of Alabonson just north of West Little York Road in northwest Harris County. The little girl wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday morning at 2 a.m.

HPD believed Summer was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. There was no word on what she was wearing, so no clothing description is available.

The Texas Center for the Missing had issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for the child, but now has canceled it.