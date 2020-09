WELLS, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted infant.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, Texas Friday morning.

Armaidre is one month old, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs nine pounds and is 1’10”. Texas DPS reports he was last seen wearing a diaper.

If you have any information on Armaidre’s whereabouts, you can call the Wells Police Department at (903) 683-2271.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety