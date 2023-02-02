SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant abducted from the San Antonio area.

One-year-old Aviani Brown was last seen in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road at 12:53 a.m. Thursday. She has brown eyes with black hair. She is 2’0″ and weighs 23 pounds.

Aviani Brown. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Aviani was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket and a gray onesie with the word “Unity” on it. She was also wearing orange sweatpants.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’7″ and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Jaeshaun Brown. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord, with Texas license number PJB2582.

(stock photo)

If you know of Aviani and Jaeshaun’s whereabouts, you can call (210) 207-7660 to report information to San Antonio Police Department.