Amber Alert issued for eight-month old Mesquite girl

MESQUITE, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for an eight-month-old girl from Mesquite, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Nyla Crockett was last seen about 11:18 p.m. Friday on the 4800 block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with black or brown boots. Law enforcement officials have not described the woman’s relationship with the missing child.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety