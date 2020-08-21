Amber Alert issued for girls from Santo, Texas area

Sarah Beth Hull (left) and Natalie Renea Hull (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

SANTO, Texas – An Amber Alert is active for two girls from the Santo, Texas area.

11-year-old Sarah Beth Hull and 13-year-old Natalie Renea Hull were last seen in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo at 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

Sarah is blonde with brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is 5’0″. Natalie has brown hair with brown eyes, also weighs 100 pounds, and is also 5’0″.

If you know of these girls’ whereabouts, you can contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 659-2085.

