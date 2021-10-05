Amber Alert issued for Houston-area teen

HOUSTON, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl in the Houston area.

Leilana Graham was last seen at 10500 Block Rockaway Drive at 10:00 a.m. on September 21. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ and weighs 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, with black shoes, and was carrying a clear backpack.





(Courtesy: Texas DPS. The truck is a stock image from Texas DPS.)

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1″ and weighs 250 pounds. The suspect vehicle is a blue 2008 GMC truck, with Texas license plate 28809T1.

If you have any information, you can call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (713) 693-5000.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety