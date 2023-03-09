Coldspring, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety says that eight-year-old Haven Barker has been found.

DPS has not given an official word on details surrounding the case, but the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Barker was found alive in Colorado.

DPS originally issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon for Barker, who is from Coldspring, Texas – about one hour north of Houston, in Trinity County.

Haven Barker.

DPS believes 50-year-old Charles Estep abducted Barker. She previously seen in the 2300 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring on Tuesday.

Charles Estep.

Estep may be in a black 2015 Honda Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575.

If you see him, please call 9-1-1 or the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424.