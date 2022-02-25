FORT WORTH, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant.

Eleven-month-old Harmony Rodriguez was last seen in the 135000 block of Little River Road in Fort Worth on Thursday night. She was wearing a yellow and brown onesie.



Harmony Rodriguez (left) and Lancelot Zaire Dawkins (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Police are also searching for 26-year-old Lancelot Zaire Dawkins in connection with her abduction. Dawkins was seen driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates, black trim and black steps. He was last heard from in Fort Worth.

(Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two, you can call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.

Sources: Texas Department of Public Safety, Fort Worth Police Department