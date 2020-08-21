Amber Alert issued for missing infant

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing Colorado City infant.

Authorities say 14-month-old Klay Guzman is in grave or immediate danger. Klay is believed to be with 28-year-old Matthew Guzman, who was last seen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate HKB4110.

Klay is 30″ tall, weighs about 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Matthew Guzman is 5′ 10″, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Klay was last seen at around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of North Highway 208 in Colorado City.

