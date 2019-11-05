Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl

State
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two-year-old Jaya Ailani Trevino. She is 3’0″, weighs 26 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a pink t-shirt with pink and purple lettering “Big sister” and a Pamper.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Juan Trevino. He is 5’7″, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a white cap, a black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Juan is in connection with Jaya’s abduction.

Juan Trevino.

Juan is driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with a Texas license plate number of MKS1273. He was last heard from in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events