Amber Alert issued for one-year-old out of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for one-year-old Zaylee Zamora, of Corpus Christi.

Zamora was last seen in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi at 2:10 p.m. on June 8. She has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 25 pounds, and is 2’2″. Her right ear is pierced, and her right index finger is bruised.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kristian Garcia – who has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 160 pounds, and is 5’7″. Garcia was last seen wearing a white hoodie and a black mask.

The two are suspected to be in a 2007 White Cadillac Escalade, with Texas plates 4SJKC.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you can call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

Sources: Texas Alerts, Texas Department of Public Safety