SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. She is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Luna was last seen in the 11700 Block of Spring Dale Drive San Antonio at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Luna Joanna (left) and Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez (right). (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, who is possibly driving a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates AE4438.

If you see anyone matching these descriptions, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.