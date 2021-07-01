Amber Alert issued for seven-month-old from Ennis area

ENNIS, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ramirez was last seen in the 900 block of North Shawnee in Ennis on July 1 at 10:25 a.m.

Ramirez has blue eyes with brown hair, weighs approximately 25 pounds and is 2’1″. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Ramirez is suspected to be with 20-year-old Faith Reid – who has green eyes and blond hair, weighs approximately 115 pounds and is 5’2″. They are traveling in what is being described as a white Ford extended cab.

(Courtesy: Texas DPS)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you can call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety