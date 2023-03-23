AZLE, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – UPDATE: The Azle Police Department said early Thursday afternoon that Aubree has been found and is safe. This investigation is still open.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl from Azle on Thursday morning.

Aubree Trainer.

Police believe 13-year-old Aubree Trainer was abducted by someone driving a white panel van at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Trainer had last been seen wearing a black shirt with rapper Tupac Shakur on the front, tie-dye jeans, and white slide shoes.