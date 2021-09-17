Amber Alert issued for twelve-year-old out of Converse, Texas

CONVERSE, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a twelve-year-old girl out of Converse, Texas. 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales is suspected of child abduction.

Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales, was last seen on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and carrying a pink and gray backpack. She was last seen at Judson Middle School, located at 9695 Schaefer Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 659-9789 to reach the Judson ISD Police Department.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

