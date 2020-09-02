Amber Alert issued for two girls abducted from Atlanta, Texas area

ATLANTA, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls who have been abducted.

One-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood were last seen at the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas Monday afternoon.

Tru has blue eyes with blonde hair, weighs 19 pounds and is 2’6″. Alex has blue eyes with “sandy” hair, weighs 120 pounds, and is 4’9″. Tru was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu. Alex was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Authorities are looking for a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with the Texas license number MBD2390. The picture below is a stock photo.

(Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

If you have any information on these girls’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.

Sources: Texas Alerts, Texas Department of Public Safety