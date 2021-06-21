LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Amber Alert issued for two missing children

State
Posted: / Updated:

Seven (left) and Curtis Jeter (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

DALLAS, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of the Dallas area.

Two-year-old Seven Jeter and four-year-old Curtis Jeter were last seen Monday afternoon at the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie, with red and blue rockets on the front, and Curtis was last seen wearing a white and blue onesie designed like an astronaut’s outfit.

The suspect involved with the missing children has been identified as 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II – an African-American at 5’6″.

Curtis Everett Jeter II. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Anyone with information can call (214) 671-4065 to report to the Dallas Police Department.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected