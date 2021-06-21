Amber Alert issued for two missing children

Seven (left) and Curtis Jeter (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

DALLAS, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of the Dallas area.

Two-year-old Seven Jeter and four-year-old Curtis Jeter were last seen Monday afternoon at the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie, with red and blue rockets on the front, and Curtis was last seen wearing a white and blue onesie designed like an astronaut’s outfit.

The suspect involved with the missing children has been identified as 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II – an African-American at 5’6″.

Curtis Everett Jeter II. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Anyone with information can call (214) 671-4065 to report to the Dallas Police Department.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety