AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a news briefing Wednesday evening, the Austin Police Department said one person was detained after a vehicle explosion in a parking garage at a central Austin hospital.

APD said the call came in at 5:23 p.m. at St. David’s Medical Center on East 32nd Street.

Furthermore, APD is investigating whether the explosion was an accident or something intentional. Police said they could not disclose why the person was at the hospital, but said they did have a valid reason to be there.

The call originally came in as a hotshot call, which is defined by APD as “incidents which are in progress and are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety.”

Police said there were no injuries reported, and they haven’t found damage to the hospital.

Parking garage 1 is closed temporarily as of Wednesday evening, and visiting hours are over, police said. APD said to expect delays around the hospital.

Hospital staff will monitor the situation overnight and make an announcement when they can regarding whether visitors can enter Thursday, as well as when people can retrieve their cars from the parking garages.

There will be an increased first responder presence as the investigation continues, police said.

The hospital’s emergency room is on diversion and currently is not taking new patients, APD said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.