ATPE urges Texas to delay in-classroom instruction, waive 2020-21 STAAR requirements

AUSTIN, Texas – The Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE), the state’s largest educator association, is urging the state of Texas to delay in-classroom instruction and waive the 2020-21 STAAR requirements.

The ATPE is urging Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials to delay in-person classroom instruction until Texas has demonstrated a flattened curve in the number of COVID-19 cases, among other requests vital to ensuring a safe teaching environment.

The ATPE House of Delegates, a representative body which meets annually to craft the association’s legislative platform, voted to take this action on Thursday.

“ATPE is made up of the voices of 100,000 educators statewide, and these educators have together chosen to make their voices heard to ensure the safety of their community in the midst of the global pandemic,” said Shannon Holmes, ATPE Executive Director. “All along, ATPE has said that Texas students, parents, and educators deserve to be safe and have a firm understanding of the steps being taken to provide a safe learning environment, and this vote by our members strongly reaffirms our stance.”

For more information, you can read the ATPE’s full statement here.

Source: Association of Texas Professional Educators