Baylor Scott & White Health provides COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

State
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

DALLAS, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Health is continuing to immunize healthcare workers against COVID-19 at its locations throughout Texas.

The organization released a statement Friday evening, saying it has received 26,825 doses to date. The doses received are distributed within hours of securing the shipment, and none are held.

More than 49,000 employees and 7,300 active physicians serve Texans through Baylor Scott & White’s over 1,100 access points. The organization is also immunizing healthcare workers at its partner facilities, as well as contracted workers essential to supporting patient care throughout the health system.

All Texans interested in receiving an email notification when Baylor Scott & White begins scheduling vaccinations for those in Phase 1B can enter their contact information at bswhealth.com/covidvaccine.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected