Baylor Scott & White Health provides COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

DALLAS, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Health is continuing to immunize healthcare workers against COVID-19 at its locations throughout Texas.

The organization released a statement Friday evening, saying it has received 26,825 doses to date. The doses received are distributed within hours of securing the shipment, and none are held.

More than 49,000 employees and 7,300 active physicians serve Texans through Baylor Scott & White’s over 1,100 access points. The organization is also immunizing healthcare workers at its partner facilities, as well as contracted workers essential to supporting patient care throughout the health system.

All Texans interested in receiving an email notification when Baylor Scott & White begins scheduling vaccinations for those in Phase 1B can enter their contact information at bswhealth.com/covidvaccine.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health