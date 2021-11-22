Blue Bell’s Eggnog Ice Cream now in stores

BRENHAM, Texas – The holiday season’s most popular drink is now an ice cream flavor.

Blue Bell’s Eggnog Ice Cream flavor is now in stores. It is an eggnog-flavored French ice cream, with bits of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl. It is available in the half-gallon size for a limited time.

Two additional holiday-inspired flavors are also now available in stores – Christmas Cookies Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream. Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies – with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Peppermint is a cool, refreshing ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Both flavors are available in the half-gallon size, but only while supplies last.

Source: Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.

